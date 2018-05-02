Manchester fashion students reinterpret famous garments prior to fashion week

London is the heart of Britain’s fashion industry, but Manchester’s fashion scene has been growing steadily over the past few years. Prior to the city’s fashion week, which kicks off on May 21st, the Manchester Art Galler will offer a taste of the future of couture this Thursday (May 3rd).

The gallery recently purchased new garments for its Gallery of Costumes, including pieces by Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto, and invited fashion students from Manchester Metropolitan University to reinterpret the acquisitions.

Aleisha Martin-Clarke, studying Fashion Design and Technology, was inspired by Madame Grès’ pleating techniques when creating this navy dress. “I took Madame Grès’ dress and created a contemporary design using sunray and accordion pleats, two popular pleats from the last five years”, said the student to FashionUnited.

“Viewers can see the original archive couture pieces alongside the contemporary outfits that the students have created”, said John Earnshaw, senior in Fashion Design and Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University, in an email to FashionUnited. “This is a great celebration of the students’ hard work”.

The top ten creations can be seen this Thursday (May 3rd), from 6PM-8PM, at the exhibition “Future Couture”. Entrance is free of charge.

Pictures by Lucie Crewdson, Fashion Institute, Manchester Metropolitan University