Marc Jacobs to be honored with the first MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award

MTV has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to form a new type of recognition in the fashion industry. The media company will acknowledge Marc Jacobs with its first Fashion Trailblazer Award, to be presented at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards on August 26.

In a press release, MTV explained that tne Fashion Trailblazer Award is meant to "honor a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion."

MTV goes onto explain that Jacobs is a fitting recipient for the award due to the link between his fashion design and the music industry. The designer has dressed music icons including Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and enlisted stars such as Cher and Missy Elliott in ad campaigns.

Jacobs has also taken inspiration from music trends for past collections, most notably the early 1990s grunge collection for Perry Ellis, which was relaunched last year.

Along with the receipt of the award, as part of Jacobs' recognition he will create a multimedia installation on the Video Music Awards red carpet to demonstrate his creative vision.