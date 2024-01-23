Margot Robbie’s Barbie red carpet looks immortalised in new book

Barbie-mania is still going strong. Book publisher Rizzoli and toy company Mattel have announced a new book documenting the red carpet fashion worn by actress Margot Robbie during the press tour for the ‘Barbie’ movie last year.

The ‘Barbie: The World Tour’ coffee table book launches on March 8 and will offer fans a detailed look into the iconic looks worn by Robbie, styled by Andrew Mukamal, including styles by Giorgio Armani and Donatella Versace inspired by Barbie’s 65 years of fashion history.

As the press tour was cut short due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, many of the planned looks were never seen, so Robbie and Mukamal worked with fashion photographer Craig McDean to shoot the looks as they were meant to be curated. This includes Robbie wearing Schiaparelli in Los Angeles, Vivienne Westwood in London, and vintage Chanel with matching Streamline luggage at the airport.

Commenting on the book, Mukamal said in a statement: “This book is the culmination of tens of thousands of hours of work by some of the most talented and creative visionaries and designers on Earth.

“Margot and I felt compelled to share this with the world. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Accompanying McDean’s photography are images of original Barbie dolls from the period, rare materials from Mattel’s Barbie fashion archives, and the designers’ sketches and Polaroids from fittings layered into collages by art director Fabien Baron.

The 160-page book also features text by Robbie and Mukamal, as well as handwritten contributions from the designers behind the looks, including Olivier Rousteing, Michelle Ochs, Manolo Blahnik and Jeremy Scott.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and chief brand officer at Mattel, added: “Barbie: The World Tour is the ultimate realisation of Barbiecore, with iconic looks inspired by Barbie’s 65 years of fashion history, now brought to life by Margot and Andrew with best-in-class designers.

“It’s been inspiring to see the world follow the designs curated by Margot and Andrew in celebration of the movie, Barbie. Rich with unexpected playfulness, historic nods, and self-expression, these looks represent an exciting new take on Barbie style.”

‘Barbie: The World Tour’ by Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal will be available for 44 pounds / 55 US dollars / 50 euros.