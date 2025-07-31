Marks & Spencer to host second season of ‘Dress The Nation’

British department store Marks & Spencer has said it is bringing its TV show, ‘M&S: Dress The Nation’, back for a second season, this time round with a focus on womenswear and menswear.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, the debut edition of the ITV1 and ITVX series was said to have been watched by eight million viewers last year, underlining its popularity. As such, Marks & Spencer is bringing it back this autumn with another five 60-minute episodes during which a new search to find the “UK’s very best emerging designers” will take place.

Throughout the episodes, nine candidates, ranging from ages 22 to 59, will be tasked with design-centric challenges in order to have a chance of winning a mentorship with Marks & Spencer. The winner will also have the opportunity to have their designs sold in select Marks & Spencer stores and via its online site for the AW25 season.

Maddy Evans, head of M&S Woman, and Mitch Hughes, menswear director, will return to the judging panel alongside a selection of brand ambassadors, celebrity judges and leading fashion designers. Each week, the panel will oversee the various challenges set for the contestants, who will either work individually or as a group to create garments for the Marks & Spencer customer.

This year’s winner will join David Olaniyi, who won the series last year and has since been working in the retailer’s Menswear Design team. In a statement, Olaniyi said winning ‘Dress The Nation’ changed his life, and being a part of the team has opened his eyes as to how the retail industry operates.

He added: “From speaking with suppliers to working closely with the merchandising and buying teams, the experience has helped me nurture my craft and opened up a realm of possibilities for the future. I can’t wait to see how the contestants get on this year.”