MCM launches global upcycling project with emerging artists

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, accessory label MCM has collaborated with five British-based emerging artists on projects that explore design and narratives of identity and youth culture.

The multi-disciplinary project challenged the artists to reinvent and upcycle MCM’s signature Cognac Visetos Stark backpack, while also asking them to dive into the subject of British identity within the self. Each artist displayed their work through a personal perspective and in their own medium.

Artists included the streetwear-inspired Denzel Currie, cross-contemporary artist Ted Le Swer, multi-scale visualiser Jess Cochrane, sculptor Joe Sweeney and Imogen Frost, known for their deconstruction of luxury.

Image: MCM x Jess Cochrane

On her sculptural artwork, Frost said in a release: “My piece of work explores contemporary British identity as an amalgamation of different building blocks. As an identity is formed of many different elements, from its deep rooted history, through to the modern gaze that the viewer will have on this piece. Each material represents a piece of contemporary British identity that I feel is important.”

In a pop-up exhibition at the brand’s London flagship, the artworks were available to buy through an auction, with all sales going towards scholarships and tuitions for the University of the Arts London.

Following the launch of the British project, MCM has now announced it will be expanding the activation into Germany, working again with five artists including Chelo, Dennis Buck, Sofie Fatouretchi, Nonot Studio and International Poni. The project is also set to roll out across the US and Asia in 2022.