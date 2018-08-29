Fashionunited
 
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress to go on display in exhibition
CULTURE

Marjorie van Elven
Interested in seeing the wedding dress Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller designed for Meghan Markle? The boat neck gown will be on display in the exhibition “The Royal Wedding: the duke and duchess of Sussex”, set to run between October 26 and January 6 at Windsor Castle.

Markle’s five-metre long veil, made from silk tulle and embroidered with flowers from the 53 Commonwealth countries, will also be featured in the exhibition, alongside the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara the duchess of Sussex wore to keep the veil in place.

A replica of Prince Harry’s wedding outfit, a frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row, will also be on display -- the original couldn’t be landed because it is required for use by the Prince.

Photos: Courtesy of Royal collection trust/All rights reserved
