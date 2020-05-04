Metropolitan Museum hosts annual Met Gala virtually

Everyone is adapting to stay-at-home measures in place during the current pandemic. And cultural institutions are no exception. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host its annual Met Gala this evening, as it does every year on the first Monday in May. The only difference is that this event will now take place virtually - and everyone is invited to tune in.

The Met Gala benefits the museum's Costume Institute and traditionally kicks off the institute's summer exhibition. This year's planned exhibition was "About Time: Fashion and Duration," which is now postponed to October.

The official Met Gala event is also postponed, but tonight's virtual affair will include content such as previews of the upcoming exhibition and past Met Galas, for fans to enjoy online.

Photos courtesy of the Met