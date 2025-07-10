Minnetonka launches reclamation collaborative dedicated to uplifting Native artistry

Minnesota-based footwear company Minnetonka has launched a new initiative, the Reclamation Collaborative, dedicated to uplifting Native artistry, continuing industry education, and assisting in redefining Indigenous representation in fashion.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned brand, the initiative was created to support and honor the Native artists who are integral to the brand's ongoing reconciliation efforts.

In line with Minnetonka's commitment to ethical collaboration and cultural representation, the initiative is led by reconciliation advisor Adrienne Benjamin, who brings together a group of Native artists who are reimagining previous designs, taking back cultural narratives, and forming the future of Native creativity in Minnetonka's collections.

Minnetonka's Reclamation Collaborative, Chris Nayquonabe, Adrienne Benjamin, Lucie Skjefte. Credits: Bryce Johnson

"Our reconciliation work is an ever-evolving part of Minnetonka's story, not a box to check and move on," said Jori Miller Sherer, Minnetonka President, in a statement. "Our hope in this work is that we create a ripple effect, encouraging other brands to consider how they can show up better in the world. By acknowledging our past and working with these amazing artists, we've created a unique platform to lead by example and drive real change."

The initiative is in line with Minnetonka's long-term Native American Commitment plan, shared in 2020, which includes a formal apology in 2021 and developing ongoing partnerships that actively support Native representation in the industry.

The Reclamation Collaborative is set to redesign, reclaim, and reimagine styles from the brand that were previously appropriated by Minnetonka Moccasins, in addition to creating new authentic designs that reflect the values, traditions, and tribal homelands of the artist.

The new initiative brings together a dynamic group of Native artists to reinterpret Minnetonka's designs with cultural authenticity and artistic integrity. The inaugural cohort includes Anishinaabe artists Adrienne Benjamin, who also serves as the brand's Reconciliation Advisor, and Lucie Skjefte, whose redesign of the iconic Thunderbird moccasin, renamed Animikii, honors Ojibwe tradition.

Also contributing to the Reclamation Collaborative are Ojibwe artist Hannah Standstrong, known for her Woodland-style beadwork and the pinecone-inspired Minookamii moccasin, and Diné (Navajo) artist and educator Chris Nayquonabe, whose Nizhoni design draws from the Navajo philosophy of walking in beauty.

Later this year, a Lakota artist will join the initiative, underscoring Minnetonka's ongoing commitment to Indigenous-led design. "Our priority these past few years has been to address past mistakes with Native communities in Minnesota, recognizing the significance of those relationships," said Benjamin in a statement. "Indigenous communities across the country each have unique voices and artistry, and we're excited to celebrate that richness.

"By expanding the Collaborative to include more artists and tribes, Minnetonka is building a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous craftsmanship. We hope this effort invites more people to learn about and value the diversity within these cultures."