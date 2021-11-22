Moncler unveils Alyx Fortnite collaboration

French skiwear brand Moncler is the latest to collaborate with online gaming platform Fortnite, with a collection of reactive skins for players’ avatars.

Looks available in the ‘Moncler Classic Set’ are inspired by the recent 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection created by designer Matthew Williams. A unique element included within the digital outfits is the ability to transition from light to dark colourways as a player’s in-game altitude gets higher.

Several new accessories will also be part of the offering, additionally inspired by real-life Moncler items, including an Umbra-Tube Back Bling, Umbra-Axe Pickaxe and a Para-Pluie Glider.

A new Moncler themed loading screen is a further component of the collaboration, referencing the French brand’s mountain-based heritage.

Items are to be available individually or in bundles, with prices yet to be revealed.

Balenciaga was the most recent luxury house to collaborate with the popular video game, releasing both an online and offline collection alongside the Epic Games platform. While the digital versions of the pieces were popular, the physical offerings were met with criticism following staggering prices for the simplified merchandise, including a 700 dollar hoodie.

Currently, there are no signs of an offline Moncler x Fortnite collection set to become available anytime soon. The online outfits and accessories will be available through Fortnite’s item shop on November 20.