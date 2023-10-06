Naomi Campbell to be subject of upcoming V&A exhibition

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is set to be celebrated in an upcoming exhibition at London’s V&A Museum where a retrospective of her career will be on display.

Spanning June 22, 2024, to April 6, 2025, ‘ Naomi’ will showcase the star’s extensive wardrobe of haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles that she sported both on and off the runway.

Around 100 looks, either loaned from designer archives or the V&A collection, will be present from her 40 years in the industry, with pieces by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultire and Karl Lagerfeld among those included.

Alongside the garments, a selection of fashion photography will also be on display, including imagery shot by photographers Nick Knight, Steven Meisel and Tim Walker.

Mentors of Campbell will further be recognised in the exhibition, such as public figure Nelson Mandela, who “opened Campbell’s eyes to social injustice and went on to inspire her to use her platform for social change”.

Campbell was also a member of the Black Girls Coalition and had fronted the 2007 ‘black issue’ of Vogue Italia.

In a release, Sonnet Stanfill, senior curator of fashion at the V&A, said: “Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion.

“She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences.”