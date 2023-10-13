'Netflix House': Streaming service plans shops and restaurants

The streaming giant Netflix wants to use the success of its films and series for experience locations. In a 'Netflix House' you will be able to buy fan merchandise and eat dishes based on shows, among other things, Netflix manager Josh Simon told the financial service Bloomberg. The first two locations are scheduled to open in the USA in 2025, after which an international expansion is planned, it was said on Thursday.

The plans include allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the world of Netflix programming. The service had already experimented with limited-time experiences and pop-up shops in various cities, including around the hit series “Stranger Things”. In Los Angeles, from the beginning of December, you will be able to take part in competitions based on the “Squid Game” series. A “Netflix House” is intended as a permanent location with changing exhibitions, said Simon.(DPA)