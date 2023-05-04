New York museum to host exhibition on Taylor Swift’s career

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) has revealed that it will be hosting a new exhibition on Taylor Swift, looking into the singer and musician’s artistic reinventions over her acclaimed career.

Set to open May 20, ‘Taylor Swift: Storyteller’ will follow the 12-time Grammy-winner’s history of work, displaying looks from a series of her music videos for songs such as Shake it Off, I Bet You Think About Me and Bejeweled.

Concert attire by various fashion houses will also be featured alongside props, jewellery and ephemera.

Much of the exhibition’s focus will come down to pressures faced by female musicians and gender norms in the music industry, two elements Swift regularly explores in her music videos and other creative pursuits.

In a release, MAD’s curator of modern and contemporary art, craft and design, Alexandra Schwartz, said: "At MAD, fashion and the decorative have long been valued as a critical visual language and no one speaks that language quite like Taylor Swift.

"Whether dressed down in a flannel shirt and untamed hair or literally dazzling her audiences in head-to-toe Swarovski crystals, Taylor gives greater meaning to the palettes, textures, and depths of feeling expressed in her songwriting."

The exhibition will be opening May 20, coinciding with Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dates in the Tri-State area, and will run until September 4.

During its lifespan, visitors will also be able to access a series of public programmes inspired by Swift, as well as a store stocked with a curated selection of merchandise.