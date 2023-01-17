Nike to release a book to inspire better design

Sportswear giant Nike is releasing a new book to inspire the next generation of athletes to imagine “the infinite possibilities of design and sport”.

‘No Finish Line,’ released on February 14 in Europe, the US and Asia, aims to celebrate Nike’s 50 years of design and innovation, as well as being a “design vision for the next 50 years”.

The book includes a foreword by Nike’s chief design officer John Hoke, as well as speculative fiction by journalist Geoff Manaugh. There are also essays by author Sam Grawe, who describes five major shifts in design that may undergo in the coming decades after interviewing more than a dozen of Nike’s designers, scientists, engineers, researchers and leaders.

Image: Nike; ‘No Finish Line’ book

In his opening paragraph, Hoke wrote: “It’s been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. At Nike, we wholeheartedly agree. For over 50 years, we’ve endeavoured to create a better future for athletes.

“This compels us forward, always. When we say, ‘There is no finish line,’ it’s not a lazy reference to an unending grind or destination-less journey, but rather an expression of our belief in the limitless potential of sport — and design.”

The pocket-size paperback book aims to inspire and provoke the next generation of athletes to create a better world through design and sport, adds Nike. It features exploratory, multilevel conversations on design and critical inputs to it, such as sports research, technology and manufacturing, with illustrations by Bráulio Amado and synthesized imagery by PWR.

‘No Finish Line’ is published by Actual Source and will retail for 26 US dollars and will be available from February 14.

Image: Nike; ‘No Finish Line’ book