Oscar de la Renta to grace US postal stamps

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
-
The late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta is to be honoured with a line of stamps by the United States Postal Service, including a black-and-white portrait of the designer shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
"The new year is shaping up to be exceptional as the Postal Service continues to produce stamps that celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation," said Mary-Anne Penner, US Postal Service director, stamp services. "We are very excited to showcase these miniature works of art to help continue telling America's story."
The pane of 11 stamps will also include 10 details from several of his most exquisite gowns, including a flamenco-style red ruffled dress, a pink-and-gold embroidered gown from his autumn/winter 2013 collection, as well as a number of his floral designs.
The famed designer passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the designer became known for his romantic, glamorous styles often associated with Hollywood red carpets. His dresses have been worn by the likes of Amy Adams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Garner, and he also designed Amal Alamuddin’s bridal gown for her wedding to George Clooney.
Other stamps to be issued include the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO, the Lili'uokalani Gardens in Hilo, Hawaii and the azulillo Chilean blue crocus flower.
Image: courtesy of United States Postal Service
More news
Most read
-
Best Of: FashionUnited's Interviews from 2016
-
2016: The Year in Fashion Snapshots
-
Debenhams faces online backlash after soaking homeless man on Boxing Day
-
Best Of: FashionUnited's Top 6 Series from 2016
-
Sports Direct set to sell Dunlop for 112 million pounds
-
Iconix Brand Group sells Sharper Image for 100 million dollars
-
Kate Spade shares surge following potential sale
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent