Oscar de la Renta to grace US postal stamps

The late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta is to be honoured with a line of stamps by the United States Postal Service, including a black-and-white portrait of the designer shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

"The new year is shaping up to be exceptional as the Postal Service continues to produce stamps that celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation," said Mary-Anne Penner, US Postal Service director, stamp services. "We are very excited to showcase these miniature works of art to help continue telling America's story."

The pane of 11 stamps will also include 10 details from several of his most exquisite gowns, including a flamenco-style red ruffled dress, a pink-and-gold embroidered gown from his autumn/winter 2013 collection, as well as a number of his floral designs.

The famed designer passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the designer became known for his romantic, glamorous styles often associated with Hollywood red carpets. His dresses have been worn by the likes of Amy Adams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Garner, and he also designed Amal Alamuddin’s bridal gown for her wedding to George Clooney.

Other stamps to be issued include the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO, the Lili'uokalani Gardens in Hilo, Hawaii and the azulillo Chilean blue crocus flower.

Image: courtesy of United States Postal Service