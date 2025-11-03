Paul Smith announces festive collaboration with the Royal Opera House

British designer Paul Smith is collaborating with the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden for the festive season to celebrate “the spirit of creativity and cultural heritage”.

The festive takeover is described as a first-of-its-kind collaboration bringing together “two icons of British design and the arts, united by a shared commitment to colour and storytelling,” and will include a Christmas tree personally designed by Sir Paul Smith himself.

Launching on November 6, the festive tree will be located in the historic Paul Hamlyn Hall and draw inspiration from “the magic of performance” and the behind-the-scenes artistry that brings productions to life within the Royal Opera House.

The Royal Opera House teases that Paul Smith’s design will offer a “playful take on another festive performative tradition – the act of wrapping and unwrapping”.

Paul Smith festive takeover at the Royal Opera House Credits: Paul Smith / Royal Opera House

Commenting on the collaboration, Sir Paul Smith said in a statement: “I have been a part of Covent Garden for many years, visiting in the early days when the fruit and vegetable market was still here and then opening my shop in 1979. At that time, there were no other businesses around except the wonderful Royal Opera House, so it’s been my neighbour and a personal interest of mine for a long time.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know many of the dancers and people who work there, we have a close relationship with them, and I’ve even be privileged enough to go behind the scenes and visit the props room, which is absolutely mind-blowing. I am in awe of the creativity and organisation of our Covent Garden neighbours, it’s a joy to be working together and long may it continue.”

Sophie Wybrew-Bond, chief commercial officer at the Royal Ballet and Opera, added: “Paul Smith has long been a cherished neighbour on Floral Street, just moments from our Stage Door, and we’re delighted to be collaborating this Christmas.

“This partnership is about sharing our love of creativity by opening up the Royal Opera House in a fresh and festive way - inviting everyone to experience the magic of performance, no ticket required.”

Visitors are invited to experience the Paul Smith takeover and enjoy the Christmas tree alongside a host of seasonal activities at the Royal Opera House, daily from noon.