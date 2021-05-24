Paul Smith exhibition to open in Nottingham Castle

Paul Smith’s exhibition with the Design Museum, which ran from 2013 to 2014, is set to go on show at Nottingham Castle this summer, as the tourist attraction reopens following a 30 million pound redevelopment.

‘Hello, My Name is Paul Smith’ will mark the first exhibition to open in the castle following the redevelopment and also marks a coming home for the designer, who opened his first store in Nottingham.

Opening on June 21, the Paul Smith exhibition will take visitors on a journey through the world of the fashion designer with more than 1,500 objects that reflect his “personality, curiosity and energy” while charting his success.

The designer’s first shop in Byard Lane, Nottingham, which measured three by three metres, is recreated in the exhibition alongside an immersive digital room filled with still and moving images that aim to capture Smith’s process of inspiration. There is also a 1:1 replica of the designer’s office, a space packed full of books, bikes, acquired objects from travels and gifts from those who visit.

Debbie Beardall, director of commercial and customer services at Nottingham Castle Trust, said in a statement: “One of the main attractions that visitors from around the world will be able to see is the world-class exhibitions that we are now able to accommodate due to the specialist gallery spaces that have been created.

“Being able to welcome Paul Smith, one of the city’s own legends and true success stories, as the very first to grace the amazing new temporary exhibitions space is the perfect fit. It reflects our aim of truly championing and putting our unique city, and its rebellious voices, on the map for international heritage and culture tourism. With over a thousand fascinating objects on show, combined with Paul’s personal touch on the curation of the installation in his hometown, this will be an exhibition not to be missed.”

‘Hello, My Name is Paul Smith’ opens on June 21.