Paul Smith opens an art gallery in his London flagship store

British designer Paul Smith has announced the opening of a new art gallery in his brand’s flagship store in London, England. Officially opening its doors on October 10, the new Paul Smith Space is to become a permanent fixture in the basement of the designer’s store on 9 Albemarle Street in Mayfair.

Further cementing the intersection between fashion and art, the gallery opening comes as London welcomes a series of art fairs and sales throughout the week, including Frieze, taking place from October 9 to 13.

A lifelong collector and natural curator, the art gallery is a natural extension of the designer’s distinct style and his eponymous brand’s ethos of creativity, individuality, and curiosity. Welcoming a full programme of exhibitions throughout the year, the Paul Smith Space will be updated periodically, presenting a new array of artwork each time.

The first exhibition to be showcased at the gallery is “Fabric of Life,” curated by Catherine Loewe in collaboration with digital producer Vortic. Running from October 10 to November 18, the exhibition will take a closer look at the personal, social, cultural and political histories of textiles. Featuring works by Anne von Freyburg, Camilla Emson, Sarah Zapata Andreas Eriksson, and Emma Talbot among others, the exhibit will also examine the various ways fabrics are used, from weaving and embroidery to dyeing, sewing, and beyond.

In addition, a curated collection of Paul Smith’s iconic furniture and textile designs will be showcased in VR for the first time, exclusively on the Vortic platform. Visitors can explore the VR exhibition at Paul Smith Space using on-site VR headsets, set to run until January 3, 2025.

The debut of Paul Smith Space coincides with the brand’s appointment of Katie Heller as its new Art and Exhibitions Manager. Previously serving at Whitechapel Gallery, Frieze Art Fair, and as Global Head of Collection for Soho House, Heller brings a wealth of experience from the art world. In her new role, Keller will oversee the exhibition program at Paul Smith Space and manage art partnerships across the company, further strengthening Paul Smith’s long standing relationship with the arts.