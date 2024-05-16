Paul Smith's Foundation launches first art prize

Paul Smith's Foundation has joined forces with paint producer Winsor & Newton to launch an international art prize in a bid to support artists at the beginning of their careers.

The British designer will work with the supplier of artists' materials to select six winners to support, with those interested able to currently apply online via the open call until June 30.

From there, industry representatives from various countries will select six artists who will receive a cash donation from the Paul Smith's Foundation and materials from Winsor & Newton worth up to 1,000 pounds.

In the first year of the art prize, one participant will be selected in Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles. The participants will use the funds provided to create a new work of art, which will be exhibited in the respective branch of the foundation. All proceeds from the sale of the works will go to the artists.

The project will be captured in a short film commissioned by Winsor & Newton, which will be released in November this year.

The Paul Smith's Foundation was established in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the brand of the same name and is committed to promoting art and artists.