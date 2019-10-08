Phaidon publishes visual autobiography by Rihanna

Rihanna has created a large-format, 504-page book about her life as a musician, performer, designer and entrepreneur. Phaidon will publish the autobiography, which will feature over 1,000 exclusive photos, many of which have never been seen publicly before.

"We are excited and proud to publish this incredible book by this extremely talented and influential woman. Rihanna is such an important and groundbreaking artist, style icon, and entrepreneur and we are looking forward to sharing her fascinating life with a larger audience," said Phaidon CEO Keith Fox in a statement.

The autobiography is designed to provide an exclusive, inside look into Rihana's world through a visual narrative, illustrating her childhood in Barbados, worldwide tours, iconic fashion moments and private time with friends and family.

The book costs 150 dollars and is currently available for pre-order, to ship before the end of the month. It comes with 11 special inserts, including a removable poster, and 7 gatefolds, as well as a printed black carrying case.

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed," Rihanna said in a statement. "We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody."

Image: Phaidon