Polesden Lacey opens exhibition exploring power and personality in fashion

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey in Surrey, the former home of Edwardian society hostess, Margaret Greville, is hosting a new exhibition throughout the house that delves into how people dress and explores the coded messages about power, politics, and personality.

‘Dress to Impress’ runs until November 2, and features paintings, historic costumes, and replica dresses, alongside photographs, films, and talks that look at dress and social influence.

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Arnhel de Serra Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

Key highlights include a recently conserved portrait of Eva Maria Garrick by Johann Zoffany, which shows the opulence of masquerade balls, with the 18th-century dancer and wife of acclaimed actor David Garrick, dressed in shimmering silk. This sits along artwork from the 18th and early 19th century showcasing portraits of children by Henry Raeburn and Thomas Lawrence, looking at how brothers and sisters were depicted, and how these became less formal in their dress, poses and interactions between siblings, and work from early 20th century photographer Alice Hughes, sharing how she captured the essence of fashion and style of the era from her portraits of women and children, including royalty.

The exhibition also features several loaned fashion items, including a Georgian waistcoat and skirt, a man’s Victorian fancy dress costume and Queen Mary's silk kimono.

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

These fashion items sit with dresses from the National Trust’s collections, including a coronation robe from Ickworth celebrating Margaret Greville’s attendance at three coronations, and a Parisian 1920s silk and sequinned ‘flapper’ dress from Scotney Castle.

Polesden Lacey’s Volunteer Textile Group have also recreated the dress and opera cloak worn by Margaret Greville in the full-length portrait of her by Carolus-Duran, while dress historian and author Serena Dyer has created a film showing how to dress like a Georgian.

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

Alice Strickland, curator at the National Trust, said in a statement: “We can’t wait for visitors to experience this journey through fashion and accessories in art. This is not only an opportunity to see gorgeous historic garments and artworks on display but to enjoy films and talks, and to get playful, with replica dress to try on and a chance to pose for your own photographs in Alice Hughes’ recreated photographic studio.”

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Arnhel de Serra Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

There is also a collaboration with Wimbledon College of Arts, part of the University of the Arts London (UAL), showcasing the next generation of costume design talent. Eleven final year students on the college’s BA (Hons) Costume for Theatre and Screen course have designed costumes inspired by the fancy dress attire featured in Margaret Greville's photograph album of the 1897 Devonshire House Ball. This opulent event was considered the social highlight of the year, graced by royalty and the aristocracy.

Strickland added: “We are delighted there is a modern twist on the exhibition by welcoming students from Wimbledon College of Arts with their work. It is exciting to see how this next generation of fashion designers have been inspired by the Devonshire House Ball and the fabulous costumes that were worn there.”

Dress to Impress exhibition at Polesden Lacey, featuring costumes by Wimbledon College of Arts, BA (Hons) Costume for Theatre and Screen students Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra

National Trust’s Polesden Lacey ‘Dress to Impress’ exhibition Credits: National Trust by Arnhel de Serra