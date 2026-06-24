Politicians grapple with heatwave dress codes

Paris, France – June 24, 2026 (AFP) – One MP has dared to wear Bermuda shorts in the corridors of the National Assembly, yet few ministers have abandoned the tie. Politicians, primarily men, are tentatively bending the sartorial codes of power to adapt to the heatwave.

On the first day of this heatwave, June 18, the Elegance Parlement account (@eleganceParl) made a suggestion. The account, which humorously monitors the proper attire of parliamentarians on X, pointed out to the socialist MP for Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Peio Dufau, that he could safely remove... his scarf.

"In case you missed it, it's just 34 degrees in Paris today," highlighted the guardian of parliamentary dress etiquette. The account believes that the Republic's elected officials "have some shortcomings in the elegance department."

Since then, temperatures have soared and France is sweltering, leading several MPs to attend sessions in short-sleeved shirts thanks to a relaxation of the dress code.

The very formal weekly conference of parliamentary group presidents authorised MPs on Tuesday to remove their jackets, which are normally mandatory, for the duration of the heatwave.

The chamber is indeed air-conditioned; however, the extreme temperatures are putting the system under severe strain.

Polo-shirt and shorts

Some have taken the opportunity to reiterate their opposition to the rigid parliamentary dress code, especially for men, whose attire offers fewer variations than women's.

Socialist MP Arthur Delaporte arrived at the National Assembly on Tuesday in shorts and a polo shirt to better cycle in 40-degree weather. He advocated for wearing "polo shirts and shorts" in the chamber. "We must move on from these pre-global warming dress codes," he stated. "The male wardrobe needs to evolve."

The MP for Calvados is an advocate on the issue, which he previously raised during a heatwave in 2023. He also claims credit for getting the Assembly's restaurant staff permission to swap their "long-sleeved," "heavy cotton" uniforms for "summer attire."

The Socialist Party MP still changed into trousers for his group's press briefing and wore a shirt in the chamber.

Conversely, the minister for labour and solidarity, Jean-Pierre Farandou, defended wearing the traditional suit and tie on Wednesday. "It's the minister's dress code and I respect it," he explained on RTL.

Well-cut Bermuda shorts

He did, however, acknowledge that he does not do "physical work" and suggested that clothing should be "adapted" to the heatwave, as a matter of "common sense."

If he were a company director, he would even authorise Bermuda shorts... "if the outfit is appropriate." "If it's a nice, well-cut pair of Bermuda shorts with a stylish short-sleeved shirt and matching shoes, I think it's perfectly acceptable."

The male members of the government attending the Council of Ministers on Wednesday almost all dutifully wore a jacket and tie.

At Matignon, the Prime Minister's office, the instruction was nevertheless passed to ministerial offices to "tolerate outfits adapted to the heatwave," as it is a "matter of common sense."

There were no specific instructions at the Elysée Palace, where air-conditioned rooms were opened for staff without suitable offices.

An aide to Emmanuel Macron was nevertheless wearing a jacket on Wednesday. "We are not at the Assembly here," he quipped. Meanwhile, an usher, in the requisite waistcoat and tailcoat, had not yet switched to his authorised summer attire. The temperature was already approaching 35 degrees.

The ambassador of the United Kingdom, a country usually strict on etiquette, will be receiving guests without a tie or jacket for the Garden Party he is hosting in Paris on Thursday to celebrate King Charles III's birthday.

Sir Thomas Drew has even encouraged his guests to "prioritise comfort over formality, given the weather forecast," so that "everyone can fully enjoy the evening."