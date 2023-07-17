Ralph Lauren partners with G2 Esports on collaborative collection

Premium fashion brand Ralph Lauren has once again dipped its toes into the gaming world, now in a new collaboration with G2 Esports, a European entertainment agency.

Through the partnership, Ralph Lauren has become the organisation’s exclusive fashion outfitter, dressing G2 athletes and creators alike, as well as offering the same collection to fans.

Among the capsule are the likes of t-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, tracksuits and cap, all featuring a co-branded G2 X Ralph Lauren crest.

In a release, COO of G2 Esports, Sabrina Ratih, said: “We are really excited to announce this collection with Ralph Lauren.

“At G2, partnerships are all about creating better experiences and offerings for the consumer, bringing fans closer to the brand, and attracting new audiences. This collaboration does all of that and more.”

This isn’t the first time Ralph Lauren has shown an interest in the gaming industry. The label has been among many to explore online worlds, coming out on top as a trailblazer and defining fashion’s presence in such spaces.

In recent years, the brand has unveiled an array of virtual experiences and limited digital collections for the likes of metaverse platforms Roblox and Zepeto as it looks to connect with a younger generation of shoppers.

Its latest collection with G2 debuted during the LEC Summer Finals, where the company’s League of Legends team competed, after which the line became available to the public.