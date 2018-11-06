Roksanda Ilincic to curate Sotheby's auction

London-based Serbian-born fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic is set to be the next guest curator for Sotheby’s ongoing ‘Contemporary Curated’ art series.

In a statement, Sotheby’s said that its London galleries would embrace the “flawless style” of the London Fashion Week designer, who has hand-picked a selection of contemporary artworks that reflect the principles that underpin her own designs - a ‘female-centric’ fashion philosophy with artwork by Amy Sillman, who is currently enjoying her first institutional exhibition in the UK.

In addition, there will be colour led works from Imi Knoebel, and pieces from Aleksandra Domanovic and Anthony Caro, with the auction house states speaks to the contrasting textures that Ilincic favours throughout her designs.

Ilincic studied Architecture and Applied Arts at the University of Belgrade before embarking on a course in womenswear at Central Saint Martins, and her collections have constantly drawn upon the aesthetics of artists including Helen Frankenthaler, Le Corbusier, and Ellsworth Kelly, and have seen collaborations with the likes of Eva Rothschild, Ella Kruglyanskaya and the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, as well as with Marina Abramović.

“I definitely approach designing as art and I approach texture, contrast and particularly colour – sculpting the sleeves and things like that – as an artistic practice,” explains Ilincic in a statement. “In reviews, people have noted the influence of art in my work and its impact in the image and creation of my brand. That’s a huge compliment for me.”

This marks the sixth edition of Sotheby’s ‘Contemporary Curated’ sale series in London and it aims to offer collectors the opportunity to acquire accessibly priced works by leading and lesser-known contemporary artists, with estimates starting below 1,000 pounds.

Roksanda Ilincic’s Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction will take place on November 20.

Image: courtesy of Sotheby’s by Chris Floyd