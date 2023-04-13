Saint Laurent announces launch of production company

French luxury house Saint Laurent is stepping into a new realm with the launch of its own film production company, set to make its debut during the Cannes Film Festival.

According to a release, it is the first luxury brand to implement the production of films into its operations, and comes as the brand looks to mark out a path of its future.

Dubbed ‘Saint Laurent Productions’, the division was established by the creative director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, who has set about the task of “steering the brand into the future, while echoing the cinematic breadth and nuances of his collections”.

In the release, the designer noted: “I want to work with and provide a space for all the great film talents who have inspired me over the years.”

For its launch, the production subsidiary will participate in the 76th Cannes Festival, set to take place May 16 to 27, and will premiere as part of the selection ‘Strange Way of Life’ by Pedro Almodóver, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Other projects scheduled for future release include work with film directors David Cronenburg and Paolo Sorrentino.

Speaking on this schedule, Vaccarello said: “These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today.”

Notably, all the company’s films will feature costumes by Vaccarello himself.