Saint Laurent’s Emilia Perez wins big at Cannes

Saint Laurent’s new production company was among those causing a stir at Cannes Film Festival this year, taking to the prestigious affair with three films all of which were in the running for the official 2024 selection.

While two of these projects, ‘The Shrouds’ and ‘Parthenope’, had garnered their own attention, with star-studded casts taking to the red carpet naturally donning the French fashion brand’s own wares, it was ‘Emilia Perez’ that seemingly came out on top, taking home some of the event’s notable awards.

The film, which follows the story of a lawyer who helps a cartel leader withdraw from his business and become “the woman he has always dreamt of being”, stars big names such as Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, and received a 12 minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere.

Following the festival’s 11 day spree, it was time for the closing ceremony, at which the winners presented at the competition, selected by a jury chaired by ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, were to be announced.

It was here that Emilia Perez’s impact really shone, with the film receiving the Jury Prize and Best performance by an actress, an accolade recognising its four leading ladies.

Meanwhile, director of photography for Parthenope, Daria D’Antonio, was the recipient for the CST Award for Best Artist-Technician, which was awarded for the film’s cinematography.