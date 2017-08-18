Stüssy partners with Dover Street Market for tshirt retrospective

US founded streetwear brand Stüssy will launch a retrospective exhibition at Dover Street Market from August 28.

Exhibiting eight t-shirts with graphics from the brand’s archive, the retrospective will explore the significance of the t-shirt as a means of communication.

“The t-shirt is such an important past of Stüssy’s past and present and it felt like a nice time to dig into the archives and bring back some of the brand’s well-known and lesser-seen graphics,” says creative director Ryan Willms in an interview with Business of Fashion.

A collection of limited edition t-shirts, featuring the archive graphics will go on sale alongside the exhibition, as well as worldwide in DSM stores.

A limited edition 240 page book in partnership with IDEA Books, featuring unseen Stüssy imagery will also accompany the retrospective.

Founded by Shawn Stüssy in 1984, the streetwear brand was the first to “start building [an] international ‘tribe’ through the use of its logo on t-shirts and hats,” continued Willms. The pioneer of style amongst the surf and skate movement, Stüssy continues to remain relevant in today’s growing streetwear scene.

Screenshot courtesy of Stüssy website