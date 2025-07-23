Swarovski’s ‘Masters of Light’ exhibition heading to Hollywood

Austrian crystal house Swarovski has confirmed that its immersive ‘Masters of Light’ exhibition is heading to Hollywood in Los Angeles, after sold-out stops in Vienna, Milan, Shanghai and Seoul.

The exhibition, envisioned by Swarovski’s global creative director Giovanna Engelbert and curated by British fashion journalist and critic Alexander Fury, celebrates Swarovski’s 130th anniversary with a multisensory journey through the Austrian house’s heritage, innovation, and creativity.

The Los Angeles experience will kick off with an exclusive invite-only event on October 28, followed by a seven-day public run from October 29.

The immersive exhibition will pay homage to Swarovski’s savoir-faire, showcasing its influence on stage, screen, and style, offering visitors a close-up view of iconic Hollywood moments crafted with Swarovski.