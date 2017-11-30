The Asos Foundation reaches 1 million pound mark with the Prince's Trust

London - The Asos Foundation, the charity run by online retail giant, has reached the 1 million pound donation mark thanks to the support of The Prince's Trust.

The Foundation, funded by Asos and supported by its employees and customers, has been working together with The Prince's Trust for seven years. During that period it has aided hundreds of young people in developing key skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through dedicated education and experiential initiative and helped 25 people gain full-time employment with Asos.

"I am incredibly proud of what has been has achieved by The Asos Foundation over the past seven years," said Louise McCabe, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Asos during a celebratory event, which coincided with #GivingTuesday. "Together with our colleagues at The Prince’s Trust, we have helped young people overcome barriers to enable them to fulfill their dreams and potential."

As part of this initiative, The Asos Foundation produced a suite of Get Into programmes, which provided insights into the company's retail, technology and Customer Care departments in London, Birmingham, Watford and Barnsley. In addition, the Foundation has also provided over 200 development grants for educational courses and equipment, inspired thousands of young people to get into coding and app development through its video content and contributed to the funding of a new online learning section on the Prince’s Trust website.

"We are extremely grateful to the Asos Foundation for its generosity and the hundreds of ASOS employees who have selflessly given their time to make a positive difference to so many people’s lives," added David Ivell, The Prince’s Trust CIO. Founded in 2010, The Asos Foundation offers infrastructure, training and support to enable disadvantaged, young adults reach their potential.

Photo: Courtesy of Asos