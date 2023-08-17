The Blonds at centre of newly launched SCAD Fash Museum exhibition

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD Fash) has unveiled a new exhibition at its Atlanta Museum of Fashion + Film, this time centred around New York luxury brand The Blonds.

With over 80 design creations on display, ‘The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy’ looks into the label’s most notable looks worn by an array of celebrities, including the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

The Blonds’ 2019 collaboration with Disney will also be present, featuring a collection inspired by the studio’s evil characters, such as Ursula and Cruella de Vil.

In a release, David and Phillipe Blond said in a joint statement: “The invitation to showcase a retrospective of our work at SCAD is an absolute honour and a dream come true!

“We are so grateful to Paula Wallace, Rafael Gomes, and the entire SCAD team for bringing this amazing exhibition to life. To be included in the company of other esteemed designer exhibitions is one of the highlights of our career, and we’re proud to invite visitors and fans to view this unique exploration of The Blonds universe.”

The Blonds was formed following David and Phillipe’s meeting in Roxy nightclub, the duo later establishing the brand in 2006 and going on to become known for costume-level fashion.

Alongside the exhibition, set to take place until January 28, 2024, students of SCAD Fash will be able to engage with the two designers through artist talks and other programming.