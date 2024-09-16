The Design Museum unveils new exhibition celebrating sustainable fashion's future

Coinciding with the ongoing London Fashion Week and London Design Festival, the city’s Design Museum has unveiled a new exhibition that sets out to celebrate and champion a more sustainable future for fashion. ‘Tomorrow’s Wardrobe’, which is free and open to the public, encourages visitors to explore and learn about the potential of a more eco-conscious industry.

Among the display, which is located on the second floor of the museum and will run until August 2025, textiles, technology and garments aim to exhibit innovations that could reduce fashion’s environmental and social impact, with looks including an Ahluwalia upcycled polo shirt and a bag produced in collaboration with Stella McCartney and Ponda.

'Tomorrow's Wardrobe' exhibition at the Design Museum. Credits: Design Museum.

Next to this, the exhibition further showcases research taking place across different aspects of the industry that aims to reduce the damage caused by the production of garments and the upstream supply chain. Varying topics touch on innovating with new materials, how to produce longer lasting clothes and changing how we, as wearers, think about our purchases.

Two sections make up the exhibition. The first covers the scale of the problem and the urgency for changes, while the second moves into three areas: Textile Landscapes, In the Studio and Your Wardrobe. Within these divisions, visitors will explore topics from the production of fabrics, to new ways designers are working to reduce their impact and our changing relationship with clothing in the context of the climate emergency.

In a release, curator of Tomorrow’s Wardrobe, George Kafka, said: “Tomorrow's Wardrobe demonstrates the diverse and far-reaching action being taken across the fashion industry to deal with the monumental environmental challenges it faces. The display shows that change can't come from one group alone, but that collaboration across sectors – from farmers to manufacturers, brands to policymakers, and designers to consumers – will begin setting us in the right direction so that the clothes we wear don't cost the earth.”

