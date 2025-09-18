The Fashion Institute of Technology presents new exhibition on adaptive & inclusive design

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is set to host a new exhibition this fall that examines adaptive and inclusive design.

Opening September 18, the new multidisciplinary exhibition, named ‘Adapt/Evolve’, spans across several programs within FIT’s School of Art and Design, and will present designs across fashion, footwear, accessories design, graphic, interior, jewelry, and toy sectors. The exhibition studies the several approaches taken to designing for accessibility and adaptive design, while also examining adaptive design’s relationship to culture and society in a wider context.

“Adapt/Evolve reflects FIT’s commitment to inclusive, human-centered design across all of FIT’s School of Art and Design disciplines, from fashion and footwear to interiors, graphic design, and toy design,” said Troy Richards, dean at FIT School of Art and Design, in a statement.

“As a public college with deep industry ties and a mission rooted in innovation, we see adaptive design not as a niche, but as a powerful creative frontier that demands attention, empathy, and imagination. With 17 art and design programs contributing to this dialogue, FIT is uniquely positioned to lead in shaping a future where accessibility is not only functional, but stylish, expressive, and joyful.”

In total, over 60 pieces will be on display, many of them created by FIT alumni, students, and faculty. In addition, items from invited designers and artists, including Adaptive Design Association (ADA), OFS, a family-owned manufacturer specializing in socially responsible and innovative furniture solutions, the High School of Fashion Industries, Alex Strada, and Grace Jun, will also be on display.

“We pride ourselves on creating equipment that is decidedly nonclinical in appearance,” said FIT alumnus Eric Gottshall, adaptive designer and fabricator at ADA. “There’s absolutely no reason why good, personalized design can’t permeate all realms of the built world, especially for durable medical equipment, and the settings in which it’s used. We also pride ourselves on considering the emotional aspect of our equipment, incorporating play anywhere we can.”

The exhibition opens with a comprehensive examination of Fashion Design, presenting nearly 30 garments spanning from intimate apparel to outerwear that reconceptualize adaptive clothing to accommodate individuals with disabilities and varied physical requirements while maintaining aesthetic excellence.

Garments from Slick Chicks, an adaptive clothing line founded by Helya Mohammadian, an FIT alumna, for individuals with mobility limitations and disabilities, are featured in the exhibition, showcasing lateral fastening systems and strategically positioned closures that enable dressing without bending, twisting, or exertion—independently or with caregiver assistance.

“At the heart of what we do is a commitment to preserving autonomy and dignity, while also prioritizing style, comfort, and confidence,” said Mohammadian, founder of Slick Chicks. “What I hope visitors [to the exhibition] take away from seeing our work is that adaptive fashion isn’t just functional, it’s emotional. Clothing impacts how we show up in the world, and everyone deserves to feel seen, supported, and included. Adaptive design isn’t a specialization, it’s essential.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public from September 18 to October 16.