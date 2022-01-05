The Knightsbridge Estate unveils art installation by Àsìkò

The Knightsbridge Estate has unveiled a large-scale photographic installation entitled ‘Of Myth and Legend’ at the top of Sloane Street, SW1 featuring a series of portraits from British Nigerian photographic artist Àsìkò.

The public art exhibition marks the completion of seven brand-new flagship stores built behind restored façades and features nine super-sized portraits inspired by multicultural fashion in London.

‘Of Myth and Legend’ draws its inspiration from the stories from the multicultural communities of London, with Àsìkò exploring shared heritages of African and other cultures to create new narrative blends of mythological deities.

Image: The Knightsbridge Estate by Jennifer Moyes

The photos are composed of fashion-inspired imagery and collage symbolism, taking elements from different myths and legends and combining them to showcase the complexity of London’s diaspora ideology using deity iconography.

Commenting on the art installation, Àsìkò, said in a statement: “When I was young I was inspired by the stories of the heroes and mythology of my Yoruba culture. These cultural icons form the inspiration for ‘Of Myth and Legend’, which explores the legends of the Orisha through new interpretations of the diaspora narrative.

“From German to Indian, African and Asian, the palette of London is wide and vast, a melting point of ethnicities and backgrounds. I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity by The Knightsbridge Estate to show this new body of work in such a prestigious and prominent address.”

Image: The Knightsbridge Estate by Jennifer Moyes

The Knightsbridge Estate was acquired by The Olayan Group in 2010 and has been undergoing a major restoration and renovation programme. The seven new flagship stores form one part of a redevelopment project at the northern end of The Estate. When completed, the development will provide a 67,000 square foot office building, 33 luxury apartments for the rental market, and a rooftop restaurant. Burberry became the first tenant to occupy one of the new stores when it opened its doors to No.1 Sloane Street in July.