The Metropolitan Museum of Art announces details for The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition

The New York based Metropolitan Museum of Arts has revealed that the theme of this year’s spring exhibition at The Costume Institute will be ‘Karl Lagerfeld - A Line of Beauty’, showcasing over 150 garments and sketches by the designer.

The spotlight will be put onto Lagerfeld’s “unique working methodology”, as put in the release, from his creations in the 1950s to his last collection in 2019.

The Costume Institute’s exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations and capital improvements are primarily funded through the annual benefit event, known as The Met Gala, which will take place on May 1 this year, with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour as co-chairs.

Additional funding and support are provided by Chanel, Fendi, the Karl Lagerfeld brand and Condé Nast.

The exhibition will be presented at The Met Fifth Avenue in The Tisch Galleries from May 5 to July 16. More detailed information on the theme can be found on the museum’s website.

“Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona. This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation”, commented Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Met.