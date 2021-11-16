The Royal Collection to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022

In celebration of The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee, three special displays marking significant occasions in Her Majesty’s reign, the Accession, the Coronation and Jubilees, will be staged at the official royal residences in 2022.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession will be at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, from July 22 to October 2, 2022, while the Platinum Jubliee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition will be held at Windsor Castle from July 7 to September 26, 2022, and the Platinum Jubilee display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will run from July to September 2022.

At the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, portraits of The Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding will be on display, alongside items of Her Majesty’s personal jewellery worn for the portrait sittings.

Image: courtesy of the Royal Collection Trust; Dorothy Wilding, HM Queen Elizabeth II, 1952

Included in the Buckingham Palace display will be The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, later Queen Mary, on the occasion of her marriage to the future King George V in 1893. The diamond tiara was made by E. Wolff and Co for R and S. Garrard in a scrolled and pierced foliate form. Queen Mary gave the tiara to her granddaughter, Princess Elizabeth, as a wedding present on the occasion of her marriage to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947.

At Windsor Castle, the Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate worn by The Queen for her Coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, will be on display. Designed by the British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, the white Duchesse satin dress is embroidered in a lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks, encrusted with seed pearls, sequins and crystals.

Image: courtesy of the Royal Collection Trust

Her Majesty’s Robe of Estate was made by the royal robe-makers Ede and Ravenscroft of purple silk velvet woven by the firm of Warner and Sons and was embroidered at the Royal School of Needlework. The goldwork embroidery design features wheat ears and olive branches, symbolising prosperity and peace, surrounding the crowned intertwined EIIR cipher. It took 12 embroideresses, using 18 different types of gold thread, more than 3,500 hours to complete the work between March and May 1953.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, visitors will see a display of outfits worn by Her Majesty on occasions to celebrate the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees. This will include the pink silk crepe and chiffon dress, coat and stole by royal couturier Sir Hardy Amies for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, which will be displayed with the matching hat designed by Simone Mirman with flowerheads hanging from silk stems.