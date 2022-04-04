Tiffany's ‘Vision and Virtuosity’ exhibition to open in London

Tiffany & Co. has confirmed that its ‘Vision and Virtuosity’ brand exhibition will take place in London’s Saatchi Gallery this summer.

The free exhibition will run from June 10 to August 19 and will feature more than 400 objects from the jewellery brand’s archives, including the recently acquired Empire Diamond of over 80 carats.

Anthony Ledru, president and chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement: “‘Vision and Virtuosity’ tells the extraordinary story of one of the oldest luxury jewellers, through its nearly 200-year history of pioneering creativity, legendary craftsmanship and sourcing of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds and gemstones.

“This exhibition perfectly captures our long-standing heritage in bridging tradition and modernity. We are thrilled to share the world of Tiffany & Co. and our unique high jewellery style with London.”

The exhibit marks the jeweller’s 150th anniversary in London and will take visitors on a journey through jewels, craftsmanship and creativity, featuring archival high jewellery designs, Tiffany’s famed window displays and relics of popular culture such as the original script from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Described as a “visual chronicle” of the storied jeweller. The exhibition will feature seven chapters exploring themes that are central to Tiffany’s brand identity, heritage, and creative influence.

There will be sections exploring founder Charles Lewis Tiffany’s legacy, as well as the works of some of the House’s most creative forces such as Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti, as well as Tiffany’s annual Blue Book high jewellery collection.

There will also be a special space devoted to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, sections dedicated to Tiffany’s renowned diamond creations and the Tiffany Setting engagement ring in 1886, and a final room featuring the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

“Since its inception, Tiffany & Co. has held a unique position within culture,” added Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communications at Tiffany & Co. “‘Vision and Virtuosity’ celebrates the House’s most defining moments, showcases the incredible collection of archives and exemplifies why Tiffany & Co. is such an iconic brand.”

Accompanying the exhibition is a book published by Assouline New York, written by Vivienne Becker with a foreword by the late André Leon Talley. There will also be an on-site gift shop that will sell an exclusive curation of artist collaborations and limited-release items in Tiffany Blue. Collaborations include T-shirts and hoodies designed by Daniel Arsham, Tiffany & Co. x Wilson American footballs, Quartersnacks skateboards, Mellow Gemini vases, Krink paint markers, Caran d’Ache pen and pencil sets and Bellocq tea sets.

Tickets will be available for pre-booking from May 2 via the ‘Vision and Virtuosity’ app.