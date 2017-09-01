Uniqlo to celebrate Japanese heritage on Oxford St

- Georgie Lillington |
Uniqlo will celebrate their Japanese heritage with ‘Japan Day’, a day of events and activities on September 2.
The Uniqlo 311 store on London’s Oxford Street will offer customers art workshops, featuring Origami and Shodo calligraphy; traditional tea ceremonies with Tsujiri, the 155-year-old Japanese tea house; and Taiko drumming performances, all spread over the stores five floors.
The Uniqlo rooftop will be transformed into a Tokyo themed bar for the day, with complimentary food and drinks. Accompanied by NTS Radio, who will broadcast a special Japanese live set from the rooftop, featuring a range of performers including Kero Kero Bonito Soundsystem.
The two have also collaborated on a limited edition Uniqlo X NTS T-shirt, designed by DJ, Foodman and Tetsunori Tawaraya, and available exclusively at the Japan Day event.
Uniqlo’s Japan Day builds on the brands successful offering of unique experiences, with reasons more than just the clothes bringing customers to their stores.