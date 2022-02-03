V&A reveals more on Africa Fashion exhibition, featuring 45 designers

London’s V&A Museum has revealed more details on its upcoming Africa Fashion exhibition, which is set to highlight 45 designers from over 20 countries, making it the UK’s most extensive exhibition of African fashion to date.

Scheduled to open its doors on July 2, the exhibition will display over 250 objects, including 70 new acquisitions. These will spotlight fashion trends of the day from across the continent, exhibited next to personal testimonies, textiles and photographs, all to be on display for the first time.

Objects include photography from 10 families answering the museum’s public call-out, an Alphadi dress gifted by the designer and a piece by Maison ArtC designed specifically for the exhibition.

Further African designers to be celebrated within the display include Thebe Magugu, Imane Ayissi and Moshions, which will all be shown alongside curated personal archives of mid-twentieth-century African designers.

The exhibition is part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to growing its collection of work by African and African Diaspora designers, working to tell the story of the nation’s creativity, culture and history.

Public programming will accompany the exhibition, including in-conversations and talks, learning events, music performances and free live events.

Tickets are now on sale through a dedicated page on V&A’s site.