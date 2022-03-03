V&A’s Fashion in Motion returns with Harris Reed

London’s V&A Museum is returning its free-to-attend Fashion in Motion catwalk series with emerging fashion designer Harris Reed.

The Fashion in Motion: Harris Reed event will take place in the museum’s Raphael Court on March 18 and will include three free shows featuring Reed’s collections in a specially commissioned fashion performance.

Reed, a British-American Central Saint Martins graduate, catapulted onto the fashion scene after dressing singer Harry Styles and has become known for pushing fashion in a new gender-fluid and inclusive direction.

The museum said that guests can expect to see an immersive set designed for the V&A, which will feature designs from Reed’s collections exploring themes of performance, opulence, and self-expression.

Commenting on taking part in the V&A’s Fashion in Motion series, Reed said in a statement: “Being a young queer creative, there could be no greater honour than having your work chosen to be represented in an establishment as respected as the V&A museum.

“As someone who creates work that truly hopes to spark a greater conversation around identity and gender expression, the way that Fashion In Motion makes fashion shows accessible to everyone, I truly hope changes the dynamic and thoughts of more people around fluidity.”

V&A senior curator exhibitions, Oriole Cullen, added: “We are so looking forward to showcasing Harris Reed’s beautifully crafted designs within the Museum’s Raphael Gallery. His garments combine spectacular silhouettes and intricate detailing with a wonderfully inclusive agenda and we are excited to share this with the Fashion in Motion audience.”

Reed’s Fashion in Motion event comes ahead of the opening of the V&A’s new fashion exhibition ‘Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear,’ which opens on March 19 and includes one of the designs from Reed’s first-ever collections.

Tickets for the Fashion in Motion: Harris Reed event are limited and are available to book from 10am on March 8.

V&A has been hosting free-to-attend catwalk shows through its Fashion in Motion series for more than 20 years and has featured designers including Alexander McQueen, Ashish, Christian Lacroix, Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Gareth Pugh, Giles Deacon, Grace Wales Bonner, Holly Fulton, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jenny Packham, Kansai Yamamoto, Yohji Yamamoto, Kenzo, Missoni, Molly Goddard, Roksanda Ilincic and Vivienne Westwood.