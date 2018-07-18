V&A to host exhibition about fashion photographer Tim Walker

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has announced an exhibition dedicated to British fashion photographer Tim Walker. Set to run between September 2019 and March 2020, it will offer an immersive journey into Walker’s fantastical worlds and creative process. Designed by art director Shona Heath, one of Walker’s closest friends, the exhibition will include photographs, films, photographic sets and special installations, as well as a series of newly commissioned works inspired the V&A archive.

”The show pays tribute to Walker's distinctive contribution to image-making, while also exploring the work of his creative collaborators. It will shine a light on the important roles played by set designers, stylists, make-up artists, models and muses, who all help bring Walker's unique ideas to life”, announced the V&A on its website.

Walker has contributed works to a number of fashion publications, including Vogue, W and Harper’s Bazaar. He has also shot advertising campaigns for Comme des Garçons, Gap, and Yohji Yamamoto, among many other brands.

The V&A is not the first museum to dedicate an exhibition to Tim Walker. His body of work was also the subject of an exhibition held by London’s Design Museum in 2008, the same year he won the Isabella Blow award for Fashion Creator at the British Fashion Awards.

Photo: Sethu Ncise, Jermaine Downer, Will Sutton, Zuzanna Bartoszek and Sara Grace Wallerstedt. Fashion - Moncler 1 by Pierpaolo Piccioli. London, 2018 © Tim Walker.jpg. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum Press Office.