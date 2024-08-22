Victoria Beckham to get her own Netflix series

Streaming service Netflix is ​​planning its own production on Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer rose to fame with the girl group Spice Girls and is married to former professional footballer David Beckham. A new format will tell the story of how she reinvented herself as creative director of her eponymous fashion brand, Netflix announced on X (formerly Twitter). The series is in production.

Netflix has already released a multi-part series about Beckham's husband. The couple has been married for 25 years and have four children. Victoria rose to fame in the 1990s with the British pop group Spice Girls - then under the nickname 'Posh Spice'.

From 'Posh Spice' to fashion entrepreneur

The Briton, born in England in 1974, later built a career in the fashion industry. The new production will also provide insight into the Beckhams' family life, reports the British news agency PA. In the first Netflix production, 'Beckham', the couple also spoke about more private matters.

In one scene, Victoria said she came from a working-class family. “Be honest!” her husband said, sticking his head out the door. “What car did your dad take you to school in?” “Okay,” Victoria replied after several questions. “In the 80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.” The scene became a viral meme.

