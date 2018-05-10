Video: See inside the Azzedine Alaïa exhibition at the Design Museum

The first-ever UK show dedicated to Tunisian-born master couturier Azzedine Alaïa has opened at the Design Museum in London and FashionUnited got access before the opening to take you on a three minute tour of the amazing couture pieces on display.

The ‘Azzedine Alaïa: The Couturier’ exhibition marks the Design Museum’s first fashion exhibition in it’s new home in Kensington and features more than 60 rare and iconic examples of couture pieces including the designer’s trademark zipped dress, the bandage dress, the corset belt, the stretch body, and perforated leather, spanning from the early ‘80s to his last creations seen in 2017.

Conceived and co-curated by Alaïa himself, prior to his death in November 2017, with Mark Wilson, chief curator of the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands, the exhibition isn’t a retrospective of the designer’s life and career, instead a celebration of the legendary designer’s craftsmanship and love of haute couture traditions.

Azzedine Alaïa: The Couturier runs from May 10 - October 7, 2018 at the Design Museum in London.

Image/Video: by Danielle Wightman-Stone