Vinted continues its TV-based strategy, strikes deal with ITV’s This Morning

Just two weeks after it struck up a multi-faceted deal with Channel 4, secondhand marketplace Vinted has now announced another television-based partnership with broadcasting network ITV.

The deal will see the company become This Morning’s new pre-loved fashion partner, sponsoring the daytime programme’s fashion segment through the use of 10 inch idents interrupting editorial and promotional adverts shot on set.

Through the 10-week partnership, established via media agency Mindshare, Vinted hopes to demonstrate how to buy and sell on its app, offering viewers an insight into an alternative way to shop.

The segment will be hosted by Lisa Snowdon, who will also appear in three new adverts showcasing the partnership aired during the programme’s commercial breaks.

Snowdon is also expected to sell the clothes featured in the commercials on her own Vinted account, with proceeds to be donated to UK charity Breast Cancer Now.

In a release, Vinted’s senior director of offline marketing, Kęstutis Tyla said: “This partnership comes at a time when affordability is high on the agenda for people across the UK, and conscious consumption continues to grow in importance for all.

“It brings to life how easy it is for Vinted to unleash the potential of your wardrobe - supporting our wider mission to make secondhand first choice, and transform how people buy and sell clothes.”