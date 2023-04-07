Vinted partners with Channel 4 on four-part series

Secondhand clothing platform Vinted has partnered with Channel 4 on a four-part digital series for the British broadcasting network’s YouTube channel.

Entitled ‘Second Hand Style-Up’, the programme will see hosts Jorgia Porter, from Hollyoaks, and stylist Emma Winder purchase second-hand clothing for guests who have used Vinted to sell their clothes.

Participants will each receive a new wardrobe consisting of pre-loved pieces, in a bid to demonstrate the appeal of purchasing from this sector.

The programme debuted with two episodes this month, with a further two set to release at a later date, and shorter edits to appear across Channel 4’s social media throughout its duration.

In a release, David Amodio, deputy head of digital innovation and 4Studio, said: “Since the cost-of-living crisis began, Channel 4 has made a conscious effort to approach brands to work with us to help through content that gives back to our viewers in this difficult time.

“Second Hand Style-Up perfectly celebrates the cost saving benefits of pre-loved clothes in a fun and entertaining format. By opting for a cross platform campaign, brands can tap into Channel 4’s full ecosystem, accessing both traditional and innovative new approaches.”

Its launch comes simultaneous to Vinted returning as Hollyoaks’ sponsor, after previously partnering with the show in 2021, in a deal that will run for five months with newly created idents running until June 2023.