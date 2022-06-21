Vogue and Snapchat partner on AR exhibition

Media publication British Vogue has revealed a collaboration with social media platform Snapchat in the form of an interactive augmented reality (AR) exhibition.

Curated by Edward Enninful, ‘Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body’ will take a look into how AR could enrich the world of physical fashion via the transformation of designer garments through digital experiences and Snapchat lenses.

Located at the Centre d’art La Malmaison, an art gallery in Cannes, France, the duo will showcase clothing from seven fashion brands and designers alongside AR try-on experiences via Snapchat.

Through six specially designed spaces, visitors can view archival designs from the likes of Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Richard Quinn, Stella McCartney, Versace and Kenneth Ize.

The experience also expands to the grounds of the gallery, which has been “digitally wrapped” by designers and can be viewed through a Snapchat filter.

Image: Richard Quinn, Vogue x Snapchat