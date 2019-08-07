Vogue portrait of Beyoncé joins Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Nearly one year ago, the now-24-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell made history as the first African-American photographer to shoot a cover for *Vogue* magazine — and if that wasn’t iconic enough, the shoot features none other than Beyoncé.

Now, one of Mitchell’s portraits of the famed singer is joining the walls of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The photo features the musician wearing a Valentino gown covered in sequins and a Philip Treacy London headpiece.

The young photographer shared the news on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, “A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”