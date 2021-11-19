Von Dutch docuseries to implement live shopping event

As part of the launch of Hulu’s Original docuseries, The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, the streaming site and Ntwrk, a livestream shopping platform, have announced the launch of an exclusive 2000’s vintage apparel collection.

In collaboration with Los Angeles merch store Rcnstrct, the collection is set to drop through Ntwrk on November 23 and will feature a range of Von Dutch trucker hats, as well as Juicy Couture sweatsuits, True Religion jeans and Ed Hardy t-shirts.

The livestreamed shopping episode will be streamed directly from Rcnstrct’s store, previewing 15 to 20 pieces of vintage clothing while promoting Hulu’s new documentary. Each item selected is considered to have defined the early aughts, in reference to the origins of the well-known accessory label.

The Von Dutch docuseries details the true story behind the iconic 2000’s fashion brand, from its peak to its downfall. It covers the back story of the brand and its notoriety in pop culture, next to the murder of Mark Rivas by Von Dutch’s founder, Robert Vaughn. The three-part series can be streamed exclusively through Hulu.