Wandler kicks off Artist in Residence programme with Germans Ermičs collaboration

Luxury leather goods brand Wandler has launched a new Artist in Residence (AIR) programme at its London studio, led by a collaborative collection with Germans Ermičs.

Elza Wandler, creative director and founder of the brand, hosted a dinner with the artist to reveal the collaboration, for which Ermičs will officially call Wandler their home for a select amount of time.

The Latvia-born creator has developed a personal vision for the collection, offering their own take on Wandler products through signature mediums.

In a release, Elza Wandler said of the collaboration: “There is an interesting crossroads where art and fashion meet and working with a talent such as Germans has given Wandler and myself a fresh perspective. It definitely feels very new and exciting.”

The exclusive capsule draws inspiration from Ermičs’ Blue Collection and consists of classic Wandler designs, hand spray-painted in vivid blue gradients. The pieces will be available through Wandler’s e-commerce website from April 4.

Wandler and Ermičs’ collaboration has further expanded to the brand’s pop-up store in Harvey Nichols London, which was designed by the glass artist. For the space, Ermičs has created special furniture pieces and other innovative features to translate Wandler’s design aesthetic.

Speaking on the store, the artist said: “The idea here is that the product has colour, so I used curved reflective surfaces to create a new perception of the bags. It does create this striking visual effect - highlighting their sculptural, poetic and feminine appeal.”

Ermičs’ collaboration with Wandler’s programme will continue throughout the year with more collaborative projects and installations.