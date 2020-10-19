Westfield launches exhibition to mark Black History Month

To commemorate Black History Month, Westfield has collaborated with London-based artists and creators to open new exhibition spaces at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City that celebrate Black culture, families and individuals from the nearby boroughs.

The exhibitions will run throughout October and aim to share “unique and incredible stories through art that celebrates Black history and culture in Westfield’s local communities,” explains the shopping centre group.

The Art Studio at Westfield Stratford City features the work of 13 Black artists who are showcasing a variety of artwork inspired by themes ranging from heritage, unity, and strength to the importance of humanity, the female body and cultural pride.

Featured artwork includes the likes of Margaret Zawedde who aims to create visibility of the Black British African LGBTQ+ woman, Hannah Pratt who created a clothing brand to tackle the lack of representation in the fashion industry and Matthew Small whose raw and haunting works have won him the Villiers David Art Prize. Located on the ground floor, the exhibition will be in situ until October 31.

While at Westfield London, local photojournalist Cinzia D’Ambrosi was commissioned to create a series of intergenerational photographic portraits for a ‘My Heritage’ exhibition. Each portrait of a local W12 resident is accompanied by a personal story with the exhibition celebrating the contributions that Black, African and Caribbean populations have made to the UK.

Free to the public, the exhibition will be open during centre opening hours for the duration of October and can be found on the ground floor between Jack Wills and Monsoon.

General Manager at Westfield Stratford City, Alyson Hodkinson, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors to explore the incredible exhibition at Westfield Stratford City that showcases work from local Black artists as part of Black History Month. These fantastic artworks highlight the talent and celebrate the rich culture and creativity in our local community.”

Images: courtesy of Westfield