Work begins on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Almost 20 years after the release of the comedy "The Devil Wears Prada", work has begun on the sequel.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2 - now in production," 20th Century Studios wrote on Instagram. Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, stars of the 2006 hit film, shared the post, while Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are also returning for the new film, according to the industry magazines 'Variety' and 'Deadline'.

The Instagram announcement includes a short clip of two red high heels with trident-shaped heels. Snippets of quotes from the first film can be heard alongside, including Streep's bored voice as fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.

Film set for cinema release in 2026

In "The Devil Wears Prada", Hathaway played a young woman trying to make her way as assistant to fashion tsar Priestly, a character inspired by long-time 'Vogue' editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Tucci and Blunt also play employees at Priestly's fashion magazine. The film was based on the book by author Lauren Weisberger, who previously worked for fashion journalist Wintour. Wintour herself announced just last week that she was stepping down as long-time editor-in-chief of US 'Vogue'.

Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh ("Murder on the Orient Express") joins the stars of the first film in the role of Priestly's husband, 'Variety' and 'Deadline' report. The new film is set for cinema release in 2026. Details of the new film's plot have not yet been released.

Blunt also remained tight-lipped about the new film in a recent interview with 'Entertainment Tonight'. She did reveal, however, that work on it is due to begin in July. Her two daughters would certainly like to accompany her to the set, she said, "Just because of the fashion." In the comments on the film announcement, fans expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for the new film.