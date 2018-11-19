Zara heiress Marta Ortega wore Valentino at her wedding

Marta Ortega, the daughter of billionaire Zara founder Amancio Ortega married Carlos Torretta on Friday in what the Spanish media is calling the “wedding of the year.” The wedding took place at the Royal Yacht Club in A Coruna, Galicia in the northwest of Spain, and was attended by an A-list crowd of Athina Onassis, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and singer Norah Jones. Ortega showcased three different and unique bridal looks during her day, starting with a high-necked Valentino gown.

The bespoke gown was designed with simple pleats from the bodice to the neck, sheer sleeves and a full-length skirt. The style was very in par with the contemporary looks offered at Zara, where Ortega serves as a senior creative consultant. Ortega paired her gown with a floral headband and a floor-length veil, making for an understated yet stunning look.

Following the ceremony, the couple held a cocktail reception, at which Ortega wore a black cropped trouser suit, also designed by Valentino. A reception of around 400 guests took place afterwards at the Casas Novas Equestrian Center. Ortega wore her final look of the day, a backless gold dress.

The heirs of two European fashion families wed

Marta Ortega’s father Amancio founded the Zara brand in 1975. With the fast fashion chain’s international success, he is currently the fifth richest man in the world, worth over 55 billion pounds. Marta Ortega has followed in her father’s footsteps within the Zara brand, having studied business management in London while training at a Zara retail store on London’s Oxford Street. She now works as a senior creative consultant at Zara Women.

Carlos Torretta is the son of Spanish fashion designer Roberto Torretta and currently works as an agent, representing a number of big-name models within the fashion industry, including Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima.

The wedding continued on through the weekend, as any nuptial dubbed “wedding of the year” would.

